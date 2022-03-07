Anupamaa Monday Episode Written Update: In the Monday episode of Anupamaa, Toshu announces to the entire family that he doesn’t want to become a father at this point in his life. His bold announcement shocks everyone, especially Anupama, who tries to make him understand that he should feel grateful instead. Kinjal tells Toshu that they decided to become parents together and it was not out of the plan, to which he says he was ready before but he isn’t ready now because he wants to focus on his career and doesn’t want to shape his life like how his father has.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Fear Her Returning to The Shah House, Request Her to Not Ditch Anuj Like This - Check Tweets

Baa, Bapuji, Anupama and everyone else tell Toshu to think about his decision and be assured that he's not alone in bringing up this child. Toshu ends the conversation by telling all that he is not ready for the baby and despite that, if Kinjal decides to give birth to the baby, then only she will be responsible for bringing the baby up. After this showdown at the Shah house, Anupama returns to her place where Anuj is waiting for her.

Anuj looks at her and tries to ease her down. He tells her that he will always be there for her and even though her family needs her, she can always come back to him to find her peace. Later, Anupama makes Anuj realise that he can get back to his feet and he should try harder to build a new empire. Anupama motivates Anuj by telling him that a king always remains a king whether he has the throne or not. Anuj tells Anupama that he will rise once again and he is trying his best for the same.

It will be interesting to see how Anuj figures out a way to become a solid businessman once again. Until then, watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!