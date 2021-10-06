Anupamaa BIG News Update: Anuj Kapadia is not here to just win his love back, but also to show the woman he loves that she is unstoppable in many ways she doesn’t know herself. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will see the beginning of the rise of a woman who was never considered beyond her household image of ‘theple banane vali‘. After Vanraj Shah shames her and Anuj Kapadia during a Puja, the hell breaks loose. Not just he shames the two friends but also crosses his limits by questioning her character and Anuj’s intentions. The situation goes out of the hands when Anuj sees Anupama sobbing like a child and blaming herself for all the outrage.Also Read - Anupamaa Aims to 'Inspire And Motivate' Audience: Sudhanshu Pandey Talks About The Feminist Aspect of Show

Anuj, who has always prayed for Anupama's happiness and success, goes on to tell her that it's high time she should move out of her house and prove to the world that she will rise without anyone's support. Anuj tells Anupama that she will have to now start looking beyond the family that has only questioned her progress and stopped her from rising in life. The emotional conversation makes Anupama takes a big decision. She gives back to Vanraj and tells him that she will show him what she is made of.

Meanwhile, Anuj later experiences doubts over his piece of advice to Anupama. He tells Devika that he has advised her to move out of the Shah house. This shocks Devika who tells him that Anupama will never leave her family.

As per the reports, when Anupama decides to move out of the house, his son Samar and father-in-law Hansmukh Shah, decide to join her in this new phase of life. The three move out together, leaving Vanraj, Kavya, and Baa to sulk in their arrogance. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!