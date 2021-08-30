Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the Rupali Ganguly starrer show, the Shah family is planning to sell their ‘karkhana’ to Anuj Kapadia. Meanwhile, Samar notices that something is troubling Nandini.Also Read - Anupamaa Biggest Twist Ever: Anupama To Meet Her 'School Boyfriend' Anuj Kapadia In Reunion Party?

Recently, we saw how a mysterious call was troubling Nandini. When Samar answered one of those calls, Nandini got angry and lashed out at him. In the upcoming episodes, the love story between Samar and Nandini will take an interesting turn. We will see how the same mysterious call continues to trouble Nandini. While she wonders why this ‘mysterious’ person is calling her after a number of years, Samar also senses that something is not right. Samar enquires Nandini about the same and assures that he will be there for her forever. Moreover, the upcoming episode also shows that someone is not just calling and harassing Nandini, but also following her. However, it has not been revealed who this mysterious caller is. Is there something about Nandini’s past which she is hiding? Also Read - Anupamaa Mega Spoiler: Anupama Punishes Herself, Plans to Leave Shah House After Getting House Papers From Rakhi

Apart from this, Anuj Kapadia has offered Rs 5 Lakh to the Shah family in return for their ‘karkhana’. While Vanraj and Kavya are happy about the same, Anupamaa senses that Baa and Bapuji are a little upset with the same. Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Gaurav Khanna To Play Business Tycoon Anuj Kapadia, New Love Angle For Anupama?

Anuj Kapadia’s entry in the show will bring a huge twist. He is likely to be Anupamaa’s school boyfriend.

What will happen next? Will money received from Anuj Kapadia solve all problems of the Shah family? Will this mysterious caller jolt Samar and Nandini’s love life?

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.