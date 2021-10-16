Anupamaa Navratri Special Spoiler: The love story between Anuj Kapadia and Anupama might seem to be stuck in the family drama but the spark hasn’t gone away. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the viewers will see Anuj trying hard to control his anger when a furious Vanraj shouts at Anupama, accusing her of keeping him away from his kids. After Anuj helps Samar in searching for Nandini and they bring her safe to the Shah house, Vanraj feels less important in the eyes of his kids. He tells Anupama that it’s because of her that Samar seems to have given his father’s place to Anuj.Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupama Faces Social Wrath But Vanraj Comes In To Defend Her, Shocks Baa

The way Anuj tries to control his anger shows in his gestures. He clenches his fist tightly and tries not to show the furiousness on his face. Check out these stills:

—why is vanraj inviting trouble from anuj like does he have a death wish?#anupamaa | #anujkapadia pic.twitter.com/9R5gCQwBg2 — ✦ (@bairaagix) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, after two days of supporting Anupama, Vanraj seems to have rounded back to his old self – blaming Anupama for everything wrong in his life and making meaningless allegations on her. While Kavya has been surprisingly silent in the latest episodes, Baa would continue to add all the spice in the arguments. In the parallel story, Rohan and Samar will finally come face-to-face and get involved in a physical fight. The two will hit each other with rods in a fight on the road, causing Anupama to worry more. All this while the Navratri celebrations begin in the Shah family.

Apart from the family drama, the fans are loving how Anupama is rising in her career with the help of her friend Devika and Anuj Kapadia, a man who doesn’t know any other way than to love Anupama like a queen. Now it will be interesting to see for how long can Anuj resist Vanraj’s callousness towards Anupama! Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!