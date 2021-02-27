Actor Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has emerged as the top show on Hindi television. The show’s popularity knows no bounds and that also reflects in the performance of the starcast. As the show rises up, the makers are also roping in new people to keep the quirk alive and introduce new twists and turns in the plot. Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Has a Message For Her On-Screen Son Paras Kalnawat, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus: 'Nazar Lag Gayi'

As reported by Tellychakkar, the makers have roped in actor Parull Choudhry in the show. The details of her character are yet to be out but it's believed that she'll make the story look more intriguing with her entry into the show. Currently, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, and Paras Kalnawat also play an important role in the show.

Parull has earlier worked in shows like Piya Albela, Divya Drishti, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani among others.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has once again crawled up on the TRP charts, beating the likes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Imlie among others.

