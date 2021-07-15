Mumbai: Days after Anupamaa’s producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that there will be a new entry in the show, reports of Varun Badola to be this new face in the show as Anupamaa’s love interest emerged online. However, in an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actor has dismissed these reports calling them baseless.Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Anupamaa to Leave Shah House After Kavya Manipulates Pakhi, Baa, Babuji Against Her

In an exclusive conversation, Varun Badola told India.com that he has not been contacted for Anupamaa. “I have not been contacted by anybody regarding this. Mujhe toh khud online pata chala ke main kr raha hu voh show. I have not been contacted.” On being asked if he will be willing to join the show if contacted, Varun said that that he does not even know much about the show. “Mujhe kya pata yrr, Arshad Varsi aur main, I have no idea. Nobody has spoken to be about this. Frankly, I don’t even know what the show is all about,” he said. With this, Varun Badola has ended all speculations of him joining the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Kavya Provokes Pakhi Against Anupamaa After Paritosh-Kinjal Make Their Exit From Home

Earlier, the show’s producer Rajan Shahi confirmed that a ‘very important character will join the cast’ but the casting process hasn’t begun yet. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kinjal-Paritosh Move Out of Shah Residence, Anupamaa Breaks Down In Tears

Other names that were reportedly considered for this new role were Sharad Kelkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, and Vishal Singh. However, earlier Sharad Kelkar too denied being approached for the role and said, “No, there is nothing of that sort. No no-no.” Even Ronit Roy denied reports of joining the show and tweeted, “Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly.”

Meanwhile, Anupamaa continues to top the TRP chart and only makers of the show can clear what’s in store for the future.