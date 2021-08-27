Anupamaa New Entry Update: Popular TV show Anupamaa is all set to witness a new entrant named Anuj Kapadia. As per the Times of India report, the much-anticipated character will be played by TV actor Gaurav Khanna. The report also suggested that he has been prepping for his role for quite some time now and is working closely with the makers to finalise his look. It also said that he will start shooting for the show in a few days and his track will go live next week. The report further said that Anuj will turn out to be Anupama’s college friend.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Drama: As Rakhi Dave Reveals Truth, Vanraj Accuses Anupama Of Ruining Their Lives

A source close to the development told TOI, “Gaurav Khanna is all set to make the entry in the show. The actor has been prepping up for the role for quite some time now and is working closely with the makers to finalise his look. Gaurav will start shooting for the show in a few days and his track will be on air by next week. He is excited about being a part of Anupamaa. ” Also Read - Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly Breaks Silence on Her 'Bikini' Photo, Makes a Sassy Tweet

In the new promo, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj, and Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya is seen talking about a business tycoon Anuj Kapadia, who is interested in buying their factory that has Vanraj’s cafe and Anupama’s dance academy. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Gives Hilarious Twist To 'Eli Re Eli' And All Girls Can Relate To It | Watch

In another promo, Bapuji can be seen reading about Anuj in the newspaper and reveals that he is returning to Ahmedabad. Bapuji then seems excited about meeting a big personality.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.