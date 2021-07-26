Mumbai: In the latest development in TV popular show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma, a new actor will soon make its entry into the show. As per the Tellychakkar report, actor Sunita Rai will soon be seen entering the show. However, the plot of the story is still unknown. Sunita Rai is known for her role in projects such as Bye Bye.Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Customer Calls Kavya 'Aunty' At Vanraj's Cafe For Being 'Bad Staff', Baa Saves The Day

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is doing well and has managed to be on the top spots of the TRP charts. The current storyline revolves around Vanraj and Kavya's marriage and Anupama living in the same house. After Vanraj lost his job twice, he opened his own cafe in the same place where Anupama had set her dance academy. However, Kavya gets pinched by the decision and continues with her evil plan to break the Shah family. Rakhi Dave, on the other hand, insults the Shah family for distributing pamphlets of the cafe on the street. Kavya also supports Rakhi and says that she has a problem with Anupama staying in the same house and having her dance academy beside Vanraj's cafe. After going through character assassination by Kavya and Rakhi, Anupama decides to stay away from Vanraj and his cafe.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.