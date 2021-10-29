Anupamaa New Entry: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Panday, and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting interesting with now Anupama leaving the Shah residence and its toxicity. Now, the makers are all set to introduce a new character on the show and it will bring new twists in the storyline. As per the TellyChakkar report, Tv actor Savita Prabhune, who is known for playing Ankita Lokhande’s mother in Pavitra Rishta Ahilya Deshmukh in Sehban Azim and Reem Sameer starrer Tujhse Hai Raabta will be seen entering the show.Also Read - "Bahot Hua Samman," Anupama Finally Asks Baa to Shut Up, Decides to Leave The Shah House And Its Toxicity

As per the latest reports, Savita will enter the script as Anuj's aunt, who has come to Ahmedabad with an aim of getting him married. It is also being said that she will dislike Anupama as the aunt wanted Anuj to marry a young girl and not a middle-age woman. Well, her entry will definitely interesting as she character might just get Anupama and Anuj closer.

In tonight's episode, Anupama finally leaves the Shah residence after Vanraj points finger at her character after spending a night with Anuj. It so happened that Anuj and Anupama left for city outskirts due to some professional commitments. However, due to the cloud burst, Anuj and Anupama, who escaped an accident in the heavy rainfall, find shelter at a house on a highway. They dance, and laugh together along with the group of teenagers at the house.

When she returned home, Vanraj lashed out at Anupama and said, Ägni Pariksha Ram Ko Di Jati Hai, Raavan Ko Nahi’. Baa shouts at Anupama and asked Baa to keep quiet as ‘Bohot Hua Samman’.

Anupama tells the Shah parivaar, “She said, “26 saal rahi hu iss ghar mein. Par aaj bhi mera parivaar mere karan nakhush hai. Mera talaaq lena, dance sikhana, naukri karna, Anuj ke saath dosti rakhna – kadam kadam par mujhe yha mila toh kya mila? Taane! Aab bas, aab aur bardaash nahi hota. Jis ghar mein izzat hi na ho, aab main uss ghar mein nahi reh sakti. Main aab ek hi chat ke neeche aap logo ke saath nahi reh sakti (I am living in this house from last 26 years. But even today my family is unhappy because of me. From divorce to teaching dance to working outside and Anuj’s friendship – what have I received in this house? Taunts! Enough, I cannot take this anymore. I cannot stay under the same roof with you all now).”