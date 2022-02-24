Anupamaa new episode: The latest episode of Anupamaa was a treat for the fans as Anuj Kapadia finally broke his silence and proposed marriage to Anupama. In a beautifully emotional scene, Anuj tells Anupama that he doesn’t mind being labelled her friend and at this point in his life, he wants to have a relationship that is just between him and her and that’s something he will cherish for a lifetime. Anuj adds that Anupama has changed his world forever and made him a better person. He also reveals the old incident where he went to confess his feelings to Anupama but found her getting married to Vanraj on the same day instead.Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Wins Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award For Anupamaa

The one-on-one confession of love and the proposal bring tears to Anupama's eyes but she doesn't give any answer. The two then take a walk together and find a baraat on the road. The next scene shows a splash of sindoor covering Anupama's head that just creates a bitter-sweet feeling in both hearts. Anuj keeps gazing at Anupama as the sindoor shines bright on her forehead. They look at the baarat and recall the conversation about marriage they just had.

Anuj then takes out a handkerchief and wipes off the sindoor from Anupama's forehead. The couple then walks away but keep thinking about the moment and if they should take it as God's sign to get married. Anuj tells Anupama that he wants to be Mrs Anupama Joshi, leaves by saying 'main tumhara patti banna chahta hun (I want to be your husband).' The promo of the next episode shows the family members planning for Anupama's big birthday celebrations. Samar and Bapuji try to gather funds for the celebrations while Baa and Kavya are left stunned to know how they are breaking their savings for Anupama. The promo also shows Anupama discussing with Bapuji how she fears getting married once again.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!