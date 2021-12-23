Anupamaa New Episode: Things seem to be going out of hand for Anuj Kapadia and Anupama. As shown in the latest episode of the show, Anuj’s sister Malvika has turned out to be a mental patient – someone who is stuck in the past and who behaves aggressively and destructively in the most unexpected situation. She created entire havoc in the Kapadia house when Anuj jokingly appreciated Anupama for making pancakes for him. While she started throwing things around, she also left the house only to request Vanraj and his family to let her stay at the Shah house.Also Read - Anupamaa-Anuj Kapadia Take Their Flirting a Notch Ahead, Fans Say 'Bahot Zor Se Lagi'

While the audience expected Malvika to throw some new challenges in Anuj and Anupama's relationship, it seems that the makers are now trying to explore the mental illness issue. With Malvika overreacting o situations and displaying unexpectedly aggressive behaviour, it would only be fair to show how most Indian households tackle the subject of mental illness.

As seen in the Thursday episode, Anuj goes berserk after a furious Malvika leaves the house and he is left searching for her around. Anupama supports Anuj and tells him that he's alone in this and they will together sort out things with Malvika.

While it is interesting to see that the makers are trying to establish Anupama and Anuj coming together in situations, it also seems that Anupama is again being dragged into a family drama. First, it was her own family at the Shah house and now when she is finally able to stay away from that drama, she is slowly being involved in the entire family drama at Anuj’s house. Don’t you think so?

