Anupamaa New Episode Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Bapuji had a tough talk with Vanraj over his increasing closeness with Malvika. He warns him against doing anything that would put the family's name in a spot and would cause trouble for all those who care for him and Mukku. While Vanraj is taken aback listening to Bapuji trying to school him over the issue, he blames Anupama and Kavya for instigating against him. Next, we see Mukku all excited to pack her bags and leave for Mumbai with Vanraj.

The viewers also see Bapuji discussing Anupama and Anuj's marriage with Baa. He tells Baa how Anupama has created a new happy life for herself and he wants her to have all the rights that any woman has in a family without which she can never fully claim her happiness. While Baa is left gobsmacked hearing this, she doesn't say anything to Bapuji.

Vanraj tries to mock Anupama and Anuj as he comes to pick Mukku up for their Mumbai trip. He senses the aggression and disappointment on Anuj and Anupama's faces and makes sure to hit where it hurts the most. Anupama tries to make Anuj understand that he has to trust Malvika since she's not a kid and she knows what is right and wrong for her. She then tries to ease the situation by asking Anuj to accompany her on a date. Anuj dresses up in a quirky black-white shirt and a pair of denim as they both go out to spend some time away from the family drama.

However, seems like these little moments of togetherness are really not long-lasting for Anuj and Anupama. The promo of the next episode shows Anuj furiously asking Mukku to break her ties with Vanraj right away and cancel all her projects with him. It will be interesting to see how Anupama manages to calm things down between Malvika and Anuj as Vanraj continues to play his evil game to power the business. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!