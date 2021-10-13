Anupamaa New Promo: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj Kapadia and Anupama are all set to judge a cooking competition. The competition will help Anupama and Anuj to select some of the amazing home cooks for their new 5-star hotel, which will be headed by Anupama. In the promo, Anupama can be seen telling the ladies, who have come to participate in the competition, that it was her and her family at the beginning but as time passed, it was only about the family and somewhere she lost herself. She further said that it is a story of all the women but now it is time to do something for ourselves in life and write their name on just one page in their book of life.Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna Reacts To Reports of Rift Between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey

As the competitors get engrossed in the competition, Anuj, Anupama, Kinjal, Bapuji, GK and Devika groove to 'Hadippa' to mark the cooking competition. And suddenly, Anupama stops and looked towards the door as someone arrived at the competition. Well, looks like Baa will finally come and support Anupama in the cooking competition.

Watch Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)



Meanwhile, Kavya finally got a job at Anuj's office and she will be working under Anupama and Anuj. After all the drama created by Vanraj at the Bhumi Pujan, Anuj made sure to keep his terms in front of Kavya before hiring her for the job. Anuj clearly told Kavya to make sure her husband or anybody from the family should not create a scene ever in his office and if so happened in the future, that day will be the last day of Kavya's career.

On the other hand, after Vanraj got aggressive over Kavya accepting a job in Anuj’s company, Pakhi gave Anupama and Vanraj a reality check. She asked them to try to fight less and to be in a cordial relationship. The next day, Anupamaa and Vanraj apologise to Pakhi and promise to be cordial with each other. The Shahs dance to “Itni si khushi” and the family is seen in a happy mood after a long time.

During breakfast, Kinjal asks Anupamaa to leave for her office as she has a cooking competition to organise and also tells her to invite the ladies in their area. But Baa taunted her on this and said not to call anyone otherwise they will also find themselves an Anuj.

In another twist, Anupamaa goes out to buy something, when she finds Nandini running with her luggage. She tells Anupamaa that if she doesn’t leave Rohan will kill Samar. Anupamaa calms her down and tells her that nothing will happen to her or Samar. She promises to keep them safe.