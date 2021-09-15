Anupamaa New Promo: Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly has taken a refreshing turn with Anuj Kapadia’s (Gaurav Khanna) entry. In tonight’s episode, Anuj offers Anupama a business partnership in his 5-star hotel where she will be heading the restaurant. However, Vanraj and Baa force her to reject the deal and question her relationship with Anuj. However, she will accept the business partnership with Anuj and a new phase of her life will begin.Also Read - Old Flame, Kumar Sanu Songs: Anuj Kapadia Brings '90s Romance As Anupamaa Takes Refreshing Turn

In the new promo shared by StarPlus, Anupama accepts the business partnership despite Vanraj and Baa asking her to reject the offer. She visits Anuj at his office and puts up a condition before giving the final nod. She tells Anuj that his heart is pure but nobody has a pure heart and many may mistake their relationship. Hence, she added that she and Anuj’s relationship will be like a strictly professional relationship that peers have in a corporate world. She then tells him that there is no space for a new relationship in her life. Anuj then welcomes Anupama on board as a business partner and as a friend. Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Spoiler: Vanraj, Baa Ask Anupama To Refuse Anuj Kapadia's Business Partnership

Watch Promo Here:

In tonight’s episode, Anuj offered Anupama the business partnership along with his mother’s ghunghroo. Handing Anupama the partnership agreement, he told her to take her time and revert back to him. While Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar, Mama Ji, Pakhi hail Anupama for a big jump in her career, Vanraj, Kavya, Paritosh, and Baa are unhappy and jealous of seeing Anupama growing in her life. Vanraj then questions Anupama’s relationship with Anuj and asked her to reject the proposal. However, Anupama denies doing so and reminds Vanraj that he is not her husband anymore. Baa then questions her relationship with Anuj and blackmails her to reject the offer. Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Grooves To 'Manike Mage Hithe' In Stunning Red Lehenga | Watch

Will Anupama fall in love with Anuj?

Is this partnership the start of Anupama’s new love life?