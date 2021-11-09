Anupamaa New Promo: Anuj Kapadia has finally confessed his love for Anupama in front of Vanraj, Baa, Kavya, Paritosh and Kinjal and the confession will be bringing a new twist and a new drama in Anuj and Anupama’s life. On Tuesday, the makers released a new promo increasing the excitement and anticipation in the viewers. In the new promo, Anupama is all confused after learning about Anuj’s love for her. On the other hand, Anuj is stressed that he confessed his love for Anupama but in front of her family.Also Read - "Aap Mujhe Chhod Kar Nahi Jayege," Anupama's Words to Anuj Kapadia Win Over Fans - is Marriage on The Cards Now?

Samar goes to Anupama and tells her, “Jitni shiddat se aapne Mr Shah se pyaar kiya tha, use hazar guna zyada shiddat se Anuj ne aapse pyaar kiya hai.” Anuj, on the other hand, tells GK, “Mein itna bad naseeb hu jisne Anupama ko bina paye hi kho diya.” Well, these lines will instantly win your heart all over again. Also Read - Anupamaa: Not Rupali Ganguly But THIS Actor Was Considered For Lead Role In The Show

However, Baa, Kavya, and Vanraj have an evil plan against Anuj and Anupama. In the promo, Baa can be seen saying that they kept the family in dark about their relationship and they should get the ‘shagun’ for it as Kavya gives a smirk. But, Samar asked Anupama to value the goodness in Anuj, his friendship for her and his honesty. He then goes to stick a paper on the mirror with #MaAn written on it. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Lovingly Gazes At Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna, MaAn Fans Celebrate

Watch Promo Here:

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj will send goons to bash up Anuj on the streets of Ahmedabad and Kavya plans to sell the Shah residence.

It will be interesting to watch if Anupama and Anuj finally get married leaving Vanraj all envied.

