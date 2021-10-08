Anupamaa New Promo: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show is getting interesting with each passing twist. In the upcoming episode, Kavya visits Anuj Kapadia at his office to discuss the job offer. On the other hand, Vanraj is anxious about Kavya after he is unaware of her whereabouts and wonders if she has gone to meet Anuj to take up the job offer.Also Read - Anupamaa Interesting Spoiler: Now Kavya Goes to Anuj Kapadia to Ask For a Job, Will Vanraj Shame Her Too?

In a new promo shared by Star Plus, Vanraj can be seen shouting at Kavya after she visits Anuj Kapadia regarding the job offer. He tells her that Anuj is a puppet of Anupama and he will do whatever Anupama wants. Kavya then tells Vanraj that ‘he needs help’ and should consult a doctor. Listening to Kavya’s word, he loses his cool and breaks the glass vase after which his hand started bleeding. When Anupama tries to take his bleeding hand, he pushed Anupama away. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Facing Casting Couch: 'Just Get Up And Walk Out'

Later, Pakhi comes and stands in between Vanraj and Anupama and said that when parents are disturbed with each other they take divorce but what should their children do when they get upset with their parents. This leaves Vanraj and Anupama upset. Also Read - Anupamaa: Baa Blames Anupama For Kavya-Vanraj's Argument, Asks to Break Friendship With Anuj Kapadia

Watch Promo Here:

Meanwhile, Vanraj created a big drama at the bhoomi pujan after Anuj’s company offered him a job. However, Anupama has begun a new journey in her life with Anuj’s business partnership. He has also sent Samar for a big corporate ward event to perform. Baa is constantly taunting Anupama over her friendship with Anuj and wants her to break it. She went all filmy and told Anupama ‘Ek Aurat Aur Mard Kabhi Dost Nahi Ho Sakte’. On the other hand, Kavya getting the job in Anuj’s company depends on Anupama as Kavya will be working as an employee under Anupama. Anuj told her that he doesn’t want to put her into an uncomfortable position and hence, she has to decide if Kavya should get the job or not.

Your thoughts on the same?