Anupamaa new promo: As part of the next step of his evil plan, Vanraj Shah is now hell-bent on breaking Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s partnership. The latest promo of Anupamaa shows Anuj asking Vanraj to not trap Mukku in his plans and break all ties with her. He tells him that he will trade anything to let him stay away from his sister. Thir irks Vanraj who asks Anuj that he will break his ties and partnership with Mukku but on one condition. Vanraj then looks at Anupama, who’s standing alongside Anuj, and says he would leave Mukku only if they agree to break their partnership.Also Read - Anupamaa New Episode Update: Bapuji Proposes Anuj-Anupama's Marriage, MaAn Goes on a Date

Both Anuj and Anupama are left stunned as they get to know the amount of venom that Vanraj is capable of spewing everytime he opens his mouth. The channel released the promo on Tuesday at noon. Check out the latest promo of Anupamaa here: Also Read - Anupamaa New Twist: Malvika Confesses Her Feelings For Vanraj, Anupama-Anuj Plan First Date

Meanwhile, as shown in the latest episode, Anupama tries to make Anuj understand that he has to trust Malvika since she’s not a kid and she knows what is right and wrong for her. She then tries to ease the situation by asking Anuj to accompany her on a date. Anuj dresses up in a quirky black-white shirt and a pair of denim as they both go out to spend some time away from the family drama. It will be interesting to see how Anupama manages to calm things down between Malvika and Anuj as Vanraj continues to play his evil game to power the business. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!