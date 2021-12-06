Anupamaa New Twist: As seen in the latest episode of Anupamaa, Kavya confronts Vanraj after he asks her to sign the divorce papers and move out of his life. This brings new drama to the Shah family where Anupama is once again asked to bring peace into the house. After Kavya creates the whole ruckus about not signing the divorce papers, the family asks Anupama to talk to Vanraj and sort out the differences between Kavya and him so that the rest of the members of the family aren’t affected. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia and GK take their leave from the function after the drama erupts. Anuj tells Anupama that he is always there for her and she can reach out to him for any help. He also advises her to look after herself first and not take a lot of stress because of what is happening between Kavya and Vanraj.Also Read - Anupama and Anuj Kapadia's Love To Grow Stronger With Their Own OST? Here's What We Know

While the whole drama around Baa and Bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations got over, a new track is lined up for the fans, especially the ones who are shipping Anupama and Anuj Kapadia. As revealed in many glimpses from the upcoming episodes, Anuj is seen hospitalised while Anupama and Vanraj are seen standing outside the ICU trying to deal with the situation. Also Read - Anupama To Reconcile With Vanraj? Fans Concerned After Anuj Kapadia's Hospital Pics Go Viral

Before we reach the track that is supposed to bring Anupama and Anuj closer, the writers have decided to show Kavya as the woman who would fake allegations of domestic violence on Vanraj to blackmail him against not taking a divorce. The fans are going to see a lot more drama than expected and how will this shape the #MaAn future is also something that’s yet to be seen. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa! Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Kavya Needs 'Ghar Nahi Parivaar, V Ka Pyaar' But Vanraj Adamant For Divorce