Anupamaa new twist: The latest episode of Anupamaa not just established a beautiful bond between Anuj and Anupama once again, but also showed cute chemistry between her and his sister, Malvika. Not just Anuj himself, but his sister is also coming close to Anupama every day and seems to be sharing a friendly relation with her. In a scene, Malvika gets upset and leaves the Christmas party when she is asked to stop behaving childishly after asking Bapuji to get Anupama married to her brother. Later, we see Anupama making Malvika understand how the issues of marriages are so delicately treated in India that one just can’t propose a wedding at a casual party. The two share a lovely conversation as Malvika returns to the party and apologises to Anupama for not realising the seriousness of the issue.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj Kapadia Almost Faints Hearing Anupama Loves Him, Malvika Proposes Their Wedding

This is followed by a #MaAn scene in which Anuj simply smiles seeing Anupama handling the situation and upset Malvika so well. He looks at her and she continues to keep blushing. The couple then dances together after which Bapuji and GK are seen asking Anupama to seriously think about what Malvika said so casually at the party today. They ask her to marry Anuj when everyone can see how hard has she fallen for him already. Check out how the #MaAn fans just can’t stop gushing over Anuj and Anupama from the latest episode: Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Romantic Twist: Anuj Kapadia Says 'I Love You The Most', Anupama Blushes

Agar iss waqt ye trp hai to socho jab Anu ka confession ya #MaAn ki shadi hogi tab to trp 5 Tak aajayegi #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #GauravKhanna #RupaliGanguly — Anjali (@Anjalik020) December 30, 2021

—she would work it out with his sister, he knew… but the smile and pride on his face is still unmatched #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/RR7rFwqxiY — (@bairaagix) December 30, 2021

How a 30 second Precap can loop you in like insane!

I’ll riot if a minuscule of this ends up being anyone’s dream ☹️#Anupamaa#AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/uYhdcf9VxN — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) December 30, 2021

—they are becoming my favorite rishta for anupamaa ❤️ the way anupama gets her because she’s a mother to 3 kids. that insight she has into mukku’s behaviour #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/kzyYV2BEkU — (@bairaagix) December 30, 2021

Wait in precap Anu seriously said that “ye Mala mein apke gale mein dalungi” Ye Kya tha … #Anupamaa #MaAn — #MaAn (@mynameisprerna) December 30, 2021

Seems like the fans are soon going to be treated with a big romantic confession scene between Anuj and Anupama. The last scene in which the makers showed Anupama confessing her feelings to Anuj turned out to be a dream sequence. So the real confession is still pending and the fans can’t wait to see Anuj’s reaction when he realises that Anupama has fallen for him.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!