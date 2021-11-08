Mumbai: If you don’t know who Rupali Ganguly is, you are certainly living under the rock. The actor enjoys massive popularity and has become a household name with her character ‘Anupama’. The show has been the audience’s favourite ever since it first went on-air in July 2020. While Anupamaa‘s success is all thanks to the concept and the story, there is no denying that Rupali Ganguly’s is portraying the titular character with utmost perfection. However, do you know that Rupali was not the only actor who was being considered for the role by Rajan Shahi.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Lovingly Gazes At Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna, MaAn Fans Celebrate

Yes, reportedly television actor Ami Trivedi, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was also deemed to play Anupamaa in the popular show. If reports are to be believed, Rajan Shahi was left impressed with Ami’s audition. However, it was Rupali Ganguly who was finalised for the character. Also Read - "Main 26 Zindagiyon Tak Anupamaa Se Pyar Kar Sakta Hun," Fans Say Anuj Kapadia-Anupama Now Behave Like Husband-Wife

For the unversed, Ami Trivedi has worked in several shows including Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Instant Khichdi, Ye To Hona Hi Tha and Indiadhanush among others. She is currently playing the role of Harshad Chopra’s mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Meanwhile, talking about Anupamaa, Anupama has separated from the Shah family and has decided to live an independent life. Recently, we saw how Anupama invited everyone for puja at her new home. Everyone except Baa, Kavya and Vanraj joined the puja. Moreover, an angry Paritosh makes his way to her home and creates a big scene. Paritosh tells Anupama that it’s because of her ‘affair’ with Anuj that the family is going through so much pain and suffering. Anuj asked him to stop disrespecting his mother but Paritosh then accused Anuj of tearing his family apart.