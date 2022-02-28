Anupamaa pregnancy twist: The latest episode of Anupamaa has left the fans in a tizzy. The #MaAn fans are worried if Anupama will ever get to have her own way in the Shah house or not. While the fans were excited to see Anupama accepting Anuj’s marriage proposal, the story took a u-turn and now, Kinjal’s pregnancy announcement might just add more to the fans’ wait.Also Read - 5 Major Anupamaa Spoilers Ahead of Her 45th Birthday, Big Shock Awaits The Shah Family

Anupama was simply about to break the news of accepting marriage proposal when Kinjal fainted and the whole attention got diverted. She then later told Anupama that she is expecting. An elated Anupama couldn't control her excitement and began the celebration. While it's happy news in the Shah house that will break the monotony of the family drama, it's also something that will put Anuj-Anupama's relationship on hold since Anupama is likely to feel that the moment belongs to Kinjal, not to her.

This new twist was introduced in the maha-episode of Anupamaa where the Shahs and the Kapadias reunited to celebrate Anupama's birthday for the first time in a grand manner. Another thing that made everyone excited was Anupama's marriage announcement as everyone was hoping that she will finally say 'yes' to Anuj on her birthday in front of the entire family. Amid all this, when Anuj realised how Kinjal has overshadowed her moment with Anupama, he just silently smiled at his destiny and told GK that he could see the 'yes' in Anupama's eyes right before she left to be with Kinjal.

What do you think of Anupama and Anuj’s marriage scene? Is this delay a required twist or another boring attempt forcing Anupama to put her family above herself? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!