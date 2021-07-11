Mumbai: Popular show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has been receiving appreciation for its intriguing storyline from all corners. There have been reports of new casting in the show wherein the new entrant will play Anupamaa’s love interest. It is also being said that Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj, might also make his exit from the show. Putting all rumours to rest, producer Rajan Shahi has now confirmed that a ‘very important character will join the cast’ but the casting process hasn’t begun yet. He also said that they will make a ‘formal announcement’ once the new character is finalised.Also Read - Ronit Roy Denies Reports of Joining Anupamaa In An Indirect Tweet: 'News Is Incorrect, Calm Down'

He also confirmed that Sudhanshu Pandey is an ‘integral part of the show and will continue to be Vanraj’. Speaking with India Today, Rajan said, “Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be our Vanraj. As far as buzz of new entry is concerned, there will be a very important character who will join the cast but his casting hasn’t begun. “I am grateful to the audiences for showering love to the show Anupamaa and make it a part of daily life. We will continue entertaining the audiences. We will make the formal announcement when the new character is finalised.” Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Achieves Another Milestone On Social Media, Announces Her First Ever Instagram Live Session

Earlier, Rupali Ganguly too reacted to the rumours and tweeted, “kahan kahan se aate hai ye news. (From where does this news come from).”She also added laughing emojis. On Thursday, Samar aka Paras Kalnawat also reacted to the rumours in an exclusive chat with India.com and said, “No, I don’t think so. There is nothing of such sort.” He also dismissed the reports of Sudhanshu Pandey (who plays the role of Vanraj) leaving the show and said, “No no, not at all. Who is spreading these rumours? Nothing as such is going on in the production house or in the actor’s group or anywhere else. People are right now shooting in full fledge. No such news of new casting or no is one leaving the show.” Also Read - Anupamaa Surprising Twist: Differences Between Samar-Anupamaa As She Helps Vanraj? Here's What You Must Know

As per the latest reports, the makers are planning a new twist by introducing a new character who will be Anupamaa’s love interest. Although no actor has been finalised yet, it is being reported that a Bollywood actor or a popular TV actor will be roped in for the role. If reports are to be believed the new male lead will play the role of Anupamaa’s collaborator in her dance academy. He will also turn out to be Anupamaa’s admirer and childhood friend. Interestingly, his entry will bring a big twist to Anuapamaa and Vanraj’s life as he will be the love interest of Anupamaa.

Actors including Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, Rohit Roy, Shakti Anand, Varun Badola, and Vishal Singh have been approached to play the second main lead opposite Anupamaa. Actor Sharad Kelkar, Arshad Warsi, and Ronit Roy have denied the reports of being approached for the show.