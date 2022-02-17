Anupamaa big romantic confession: Anupama was finally able to speak her heart out as she said the magical words to Anuj Kapadia in the Valentine’s Day special episode. ‘I want to grow old with you,’ said Anupama to a totally awestruck Anuj who was already taken aback by the entire romantic setup that Anupama prepared on the terrace for him.Also Read - Anupamaa Surprises Anuj Kapadia With Terrace Romance, MaAn Fans Say 'Vo Din Aa Gaya'

While Nandini and Samar decided to part ways and break off their engagement, Anuj and Anupama carved a new beginning. Dressed in a bright red saree, Anupama danced to the tunes of 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' as she expressed her feelings for Anuj. She then told him how it took her time to understand the feelings and when she finally got to know how her heart beats for him, she felt liberated.

Anupama also referred to Anuj as the 'Kanha ji' of her life. She told him that she was angry with Devika when she first mentioned Anuj to her because her husband didn't like listening to another man. Anupama told Anuj that he has changed her life forever and she will always be grateful to him for making her discover her own potential both in personal and professional life. At the end of the conversation, she tells him that she doesn't know how to create such romantic experiences with a rose in her hand but she understands the simplicity of love and she would just want to grow old with him.

Unable to fathom how his dream is just coming true, Anuj has nothing but to emote his surprise. The #MaAn fans are equally excited to see the entire confession scene which will be carried forward in the Friday episode. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!