Mumbai: New TV actors who had tested positive for coronavirus are Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah who work in Rupali Ganguly‘s Anupamaa serial. Alpana plays baa and Nidhi plays Kinjal in the show. The two were shooting closely with Tassnim Sheikh (Kinjal’s mother), who tested positive a few days ago. The producer of Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi shared an official statement that reads as: “Actresses Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah who are an integral part of the TV show Anupamaa have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, both actresses received medical help and have quarantined themselves. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.” Also Read - Demand to Cancel Board Exams Grows Louder as Politicians, Actors Extend Support to Students | Here's Who Said What

Alpana took to her social media to announce that she tested positive. “Since childhood our parents. Teachers. Gurus.everyone teach us to be positive in life.Today I hv finally become positive. I m taking all precautions n medications. Home quarantine. It’s my social responsibility to inform. Please don’t call..or .message..only ur wishes n prayers needed #Anupama #starplus #directorskutproduction #indiantv #serials #covid19 #Actress #Gujratifilms”. Also Read - 'State Heading Towards Health Emergency', Gujarat HC Initiates Suo Motu PIL Over Corona Situation



Nidhi Shah also informed on Instagram stories. Check out the post:



Several other actors from Anupamaa such as Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey had tested positive for COVID-19. They will be soon back on the sets. Rupali had tested negative for the coronavirus.

We wish for their speedy recovery.