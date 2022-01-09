Mumbai: Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows and its cast is widely loved by the audience. Rupali Ganguly, who played the role of Anupama in the show, often shares behind the camera fun on social media. Once again, Rupali took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the show in which she can be seen dancing her heart out with Baa aka Alpana Buch. The two actors can be seen flaunting their moves on Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami song from the superhit movie Pushpa: The Rise.Also Read - Pushpa The Rise: Rashmika Mandanna Hikes 50% Fee For The Second Part of Allu Arjun Starrer Movie?

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, "Saami pe Shimmying in our own style!! Anupamaa and Baa (I love her (she) can literally do Garba on any song… Haha!! How's it? Lemme know in comment's below."

Their Garba twist is already winning hearts. Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section of Rupali's post. Even their co-star Aneri Vajani (who plays the role of Malvika in the show) called them 'cutest' and dropped a red heart emoji. Another fan wrote, "Aww so so cute. You guys are amazing."

Check Out Rupali Ganguly’s Dance Video With Alpana Buch Here:

Rupali Ganguly often shares dance videos from the sets of Anupamaa. Check out.

Talking about the show, the recent episode talked about domestic violence that Malvika had to go through in her past. While Malvika broke down after she saw a domestic violence case in the building, Anupama and Anuj calmed her down.

