Anupamaa latest update: Actor Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia in the TV serial as Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly’s love interest, is winning the hearts of the viewers. He has brought in a much-needed romantic twist in the show. While fans are already loving Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s chemistry and bond, their Navratri dance video is setting relationship goals. On Monday, Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instaanupamaagram account dropping an adorable video where the two are seen closely dancing with each other.Also Read - Anupamaa Dussehra Episode Twist: Anuj Kapadia Defines Toxic Masculinity For Samar, Buys Lehenga For Anupama

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna groove to ‘Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu’ on the sets of Anupamaa. Sharing the video, Rupali Ganguly sent love to her fans and wrote, “They say “Perfection is an Illusion” and I couldn’t agree more….We were aiming for perfection but turns out that this ‘blooper’ seemed to be more fun. Here’s a treat for our insta family on MaAn-day….. fun moments right out of our sets to brighten your week ahead. Do watch Anupamaa and Anuj dancing #navratri #navratrispecial #anupamaa @starplus 10pm Monday to Saturday ❤ #HappyMonday #HappyMaAnday #monday #instagood #maan #retrobollywood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal”. Also Read - Anupamaa Navratri Special Spoiler: Samar-Rohan Get Into Physical Fight, Anuj Kapadia Clenches His Fist For Vanraj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

This video has left #MaAn fans in complete awe. In less than an hour, Rupali Ganguly’s post crossed 1,00,000 likes. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with heart emojis.

In the latest episode, Anupama wore a lehenga bought by Anuj. But she doesn’t know that Anuj bought it. She woreit as a present from Devika. Meanwhile, Vanraj read the note from Anuj and got furious.

