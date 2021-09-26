Mumbai: Gaurav Khanna’s entry in the popular show Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia is winning hearts. He has brought in a much-needed romantic twist in the show. While fans are already loving Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s chemistry and bond, their latest beach video is setting relationship goals.Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Is Lovestruck With Anupama’s Glimpse And It Will Give You DDLJ Vibes

On Sunday, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly took to her official Instagram account dropping an adorable video. In the video, Rupali can be seen roaming around on a beach with her on-screen business partner Gaurav Khanna. While Rupali flaunts her simple yet stunning saree, Gaurav looks the most handsome in a white shirt and trousers. Don’t forget to miss Neha Kakkar’s ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ song in the background which is making the video even more romantic. Also Read - Anupamaa: Asha Bhosle Shares Her 'Strong Views' On Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show, Calls It 'Need Of Hour'

Sharing the video, Rupali Ganguly sent love to her fans and wrote, “Anuj and Anupamaa on the beach 🏖 Reel toh banta hai 😍 This one is for all the MaAn fans.” Also Read - Anupamaa: 3 Befitting Replies By Anupama To 3 Different Taunts In Upcoming Episode Will Win Your Heart

This video has left #MaAn fans in complete awe. In less than an hour, Rupali Ganguly’s post crossed 50,000 likes. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with heart emojis. “Every time I watch them, I have a smile on my face,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Sunday happy ho gayi ye reel dekh ke.”

Meanwhile, in another post, Rupali Ganguly can be seen posing on a beach, while Gaurav Khanna commented ‘fantastic’.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupama is en route to Mumbai with Anuj Kapadia for a business trip. Even though Baa, Vanraj and Paritosh stood against her decision, Anupama took a stand for herself and made it clear that she is all set to fly high.