Anupamaa is going through an interesting twist in its plot. After Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce track, the makers have decided to entertain the audience with the new wedding track in the show. Not just one, the Shah family is going to witness two marriages in the upcoming episodes. While Vanraj has decided to speed up his marriage with Kavya after divorce with Anupama, Samar and Nandini are also getting married. Also Read - Anupama Fame Paras Kalnawat-Anagha Bhosale's Off-Screen Chemistry Is Too Adorable - Watch

Actor Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in the show, shared a glimpse of her look from the Sagai episode that is soon going to be aired this week. The actor added more excitement to the entire buzz as she looked stunning in her saree. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly on Comparison of Anupama With Sridevi: I Feel Overwhelmed As I am Obsessed With Her

Rupali could be seen wearing a white saree with a pink border and a lot of golden embroidery. The actor teamed up her pink saree with a pair of golden brocade blouse. She styled her look with a contrasting pearl and Kundan jewellery and a subtle Maang-tika. TV’s Anupama looked absolutely radiant and totally opposite of how she has been seen in the show so far. Rupali shared the post by simply writing: “CELEBRATION TIME 💞🧿🤩💥

Samar aur Nandini ki sagai ❣️ ANUPAMAA 🌹🧿” (sic) Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Gives a Sneak Peek of Her Messy Makeup Room, Asks to Ignore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

The actor has been achieving new level of success every day with her performance in Anupamaa. Rupali was earlier popular for her roles in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjeevani but Anupamaa has given her newfound fame.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!