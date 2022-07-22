Rupali Ganguly opens up about working as waitress: Actor Rupali Ganguly says his late father would be smiling in heaven seeing her on the sets of Anupamaa. The actor, who is ruling the small screen with her portrayal of a housewife breaking the shackles of the patriarchy, talks about how it took her years to come to a position in life where she is shining bright both on screen and in the hearts of the audience. Rupali says she did many odd jobs before she became an actor and there’s an immense level of hardwork and a lot of blessings behind where she is today.Also Read - Anupamaa: #MaAn Fans Hugely Upset Over 'Sorry Sorry' Drama, Say 'Even Gaurav-Rupali Can't Save The Show' | Written Update, July 21

Anupama star Rupali Ganguly says she became an actor by chance

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Rupali mentions that she became an actor by luck but once she found her calling, she never went back. She is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Anil Ganguly who made films like Jaya Bhaduri's Kora Kagaz (1974), Sadak Chaap (1987), Baazi (1993), and Rakhee's Tapasya (1975) among others. Rupali recalls that his father was making a movie when the lead actress backed out and he simply put her in front of the camera at the last moment. "Iss bich, heroine kaise ban gayi, pata hi nahi chala (Between all this, I didn't realise when I became an actor)! Once, an actress backed out of Papa's film, & he put me in it. Just like that, at 12, the acting bug bit me," she says.

When Rupali Ganguly worked as a waitress

However, she didn't get the kind of popularity an actor is expected to get in Bollywood and his father lost money following the Box Office failure of his two films. Rupali says she had to do odd jobs to stay afloat in the industry. She tells the portal, "I did everything—worked in a boutique, catered, even waited tables. I was once a waiter at a party where Papa was a guest! I worked in ads, too–that's how I met my husband, Ashwin. He suggested that I try TV, & I thought, 'Why not'!"

However, things still didn’t seem very bright to her in terms of her professional prospects and that’s when her husband suggested she should try TV. Rupali bagged her first role in Sukanya, however, she tasted popularity with Sanjeevani in which she played the role of Dr Simran. The real success arrived when she became a household name as Monisha Sarabhai, a representation of a middle-class woman in a high-society drama, in the cult TV series ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.‘

Rupali Ganguly says ‘Sarabhai’ has become her family today

Rupali says she has made a family on that show. “4 years later, Sarabhai happened. And none of us knew it’d be a hit, we were just having fun! Even now, Satish Kaka calls to check up on me, & Ratna Ben brings presents for my son after every trip. We became a family on that show.”

Rupali Ganguly was told ‘you can never conceive’

At the peak of her career, Rupali decided to take a break and concentrate her energies on building a family. Rupali says, “The next few years, at the peak of my career, I shocked people by taking a break. But I didn’t regret it. I was once told, ‘You’ll never conceive,’ so watching my son take his first steps was a blessing. The next 6 years were all about family.”

Rupali Ganguly goes emotional while talking about Anupamaa

The actor is back on-screen with a bang today and has been ruling the TRP charts like the true blue screen diva. Rupali now enjoys a beautiful space in the hearts of the audience, the kind of which doesn’t get erased easily. And she’s all grateful for that. “Being on the sets of Anupamaa made me feel close to Papa! It was the kind of story that he would’ve written, with a strong female lead. And the love I’ve received, from all ages, all corners… It’s so overwhelming. Everyday, I do my best to be worthy of it. I hope Papa is looking down at me with a smile,” she says.”

Well, as they say, in god’s home, there is a delay but no denial!