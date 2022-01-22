Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly is one of the most famous and loved television actors. Needless to say, the amount of hard work she puts in is clearly visible on-screen. However, amid her bust schedule, Rupali Ganguly feels that she is unable to give enough time to her son and husband. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed how she returned to work because her son started going to school, however, the coronavirus pandemic had some other plans.Also Read - Anupamaa Update: Vanraj Tries To Come Closer To Malvika, But Kavya Is Back With a Bang

Rupali mentioned that her husband has been handling things single-handedly. Calling his efforts incredible, Rupali thanked him. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Reveals Who Is The Real Villain - Kavya or Vanraj? | Exclusive

“(My son) would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it’s high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single-handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it’s incredible. He is a hands-on father who is playing the mother’s role beautifully. I am blessed to have a man like that in my life who supports a woman so much,” Rupali Ganguly said. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Vanraj Says ‘Malvika is Mukku For Me’; Now Anupama Wards Off Evil Eye For Anuj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is married to businessman Ashwin K Verma in real life and also has a son named Rudransh. She often shares pictures and videos with her son and husband on social media.

Prior to Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly worked in several shows including the super hit Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani.