Mumbai: Television actor Gaurav Khanna is celebrating his 40th birthday today i.e on December 11. On this special day, his Anupamaa co-star and on-screen lover Rupali Ganguly took to social media and penned down a sweet post. Rupali shared some unseen pictures of herself with Gaurav Khanna and sent him birthday wishes. She also called him the 'national crush' and wrote, "Thank you for being a fantabulous Anuj to my Anupamaa! There absolutely couldn't have been anyone better (sic) THU THU THU."

In these pictures, Rupali and Gaurav can be seen posing together for the camera. While Rupali is wearing a printed green top, Gaurav Khanna looks charming in a white t-shirt with black stripes on it. Their smile is enough to win everyone's heart.

Gaurav Khanna also took to the comment section of Rupali's post and thanked her for being an amazing co-actor and friend. "@rupaliganguly thank u thank u thank u for being such a wonderful person, co-actor and a friend," he wrote.

For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna recently entered the popular show Anupamaa. In the show, he plays the role of Anuj Kapadia who is a successful businessman and who loves Anupama ever since their college days. Gaurav’s entry into the show has really impressed fans and has won a million hearts.

Meanwhile, talking about the recent episode of the show, we saw how Anuj Kapadia was beaten up brutally after some men tried to tease Anupama. While Anupama rushed Anuj to the hospital, where the doctor informs her that he has bled internally from his head and if he does not come to his senses by morning, he might go into coma. Later, Anupama confesses that Anuj is a very important part of her life and she doesn’t want to lose him.