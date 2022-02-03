Anupamaa separation track: In Anupamaa, seems like a separation track is underway as Vanraj has finally used Mukku to cause trouble in Anuj and Anupama’s paradise. After Anu and Anuj ask him to stay away from Mukku and move on alone in the business, he puts forth a condition and demands Anuj to end his partnership with Anupama. Interestingly, he uses Mukku for the same. He tells her that her brother should reciprocate the same kind of love and respect that she has for him. Vanraj tells Mukki that she loves her brother the most and would do anything for his happiness, therefore, Anuj should also be ready to sacrifice his happiness for the sake of his sister.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Celebrate Anuj-Anupama's First-Ever Passionate Hug And 5 Months of #MaAn - Check Tweets

I am honestly super excited for all the 90s sad songs to be played on MaAn during this separation track, if it’s happening for real. OOOOOH THE DARD, GIMME! ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia — . (@ohmoresaiyaan) February 3, 2022

I know I am in minority here, but look at that face. It broke my heart. I don’t want #MaAn separation. Not for a day, not even for one 90’s sad song. 26 saal reh liye door, ab aur nahi. No, no and no.

But makers ki marzi

#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/I6wQ6kKfNg — shubhada kanchan (@KanShubs) February 3, 2022

guys i know everyone is up for maan separation but generally with leads separation they show leap if km not wrong ! pls keep tweeting we want seperation but please please no leap pleaseee#Anupamaa #maan — Sakshi (@saakshii23) February 3, 2022

It won’t be a long separation.. I’m sure some celebration/ festival is on the way for some dance party#Anupamaa I’m a being a sadist? Perhaps, but I’m actually looking forward to the separation a bit because it will make Anu realise her feelings even more better.. https://t.co/1ROSymLgDW — Johanna (@johanna_seq) February 3, 2022

Separation se pyaar khatam ho jaata hai kyaa Ultaa pyaar me agr jabardasti separate kro na to ulta aur tadap machti hai uss insaan se milne ki because jb cheez pass hoti h to normal but jb durr jaati h to 1 value pta lgti h Separation hoga but #MaAn alg ni honge#Anupamaa — Gaurav ❤️(Anuj Kapadia) (@uchiha_itachii3) February 3, 2022

I am not at all SAYING k separation se pyaar khatam ho jayega… I m just predicting by today’s dialogue Anuj told Vanraj ki vajah de unki life me problem nai aane dunga ..

We all are expecting MaAn separation.. But hamesha Bhavna kuch aur laati hai so… I thought #Anupamaa — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) February 3, 2022

Mukku yaar don’t break trust!! Still counting on you. That’s the tweet. #anupamaa — Gayatri_Situ (@GayatriSitu) February 3, 2022

It will be interesting to see how Anupama and Anuj protect their beautiful relationship and also save Mukku from Vanraj’s evil plans. Many fans are expecting Kavya to bring a new twist to the game and give Vanraj the taste of his own medicine.

Will Anupama and Anuj be separated before actually becoming an official couple? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!