Anupamaa separation track: In Anupamaa, seems like a separation track is underway as Vanraj has finally used Mukku to cause trouble in Anuj and Anupama’s paradise. After Anu and Anuj ask him to stay away from Mukku and move on alone in the business, he puts forth a condition and demands Anuj to end his partnership with Anupama. Interestingly, he uses Mukku for the same. He tells her that her brother should reciprocate the same kind of love and respect that she has for him. Vanraj tells Mukki that she loves her brother the most and would do anything for his happiness, therefore, Anuj should also be ready to sacrifice his happiness for the sake of his sister.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Celebrate Anuj-Anupama's First-Ever Passionate Hug And 5 Months of #MaAn - Check Tweets
All this happens right outside the Shah house while the entire family including Baa, Bapuji, Toshu and others keep looking at the entire scene from inside the house. A totally heartbroken Mukku falls into Vanraj’s trap and goes to Anuj to break his partnership with Anupama for her happiness. Anuj feels distraught while Anupama, who is standing right behind Anuj, can’t fathom Mukku’s request. All this drama has caused a lot of buzz on Twitter where the #MaAn fans are discussing the separation. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Anupamaa New Promo: Vanraj Plans to Separate Anupama And Anuj Kapadia in Exchange For Breaking Partnership With Mukku
It will be interesting to see how Anupama and Anuj protect their beautiful relationship and also save Mukku from Vanraj’s evil plans. Many fans are expecting Kavya to bring a new twist to the game and give Vanraj the taste of his own medicine.
Will Anupama and Anuj be separated before actually becoming an official couple? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!