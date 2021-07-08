Mumbai: Anupamaa has been ruling TRP charts and hearts for weeks now. The show enjoys massive popularity. However, there have been reports that the makers of the show are planning for a new male lead who will play the role of Anupamaa’s collaborator in her dance academy but will turn out to be her childhood admirer. While the makers are looking for this male lead, one of the names that is reportedly being considered is that of Sharad Kelkar.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kinjal-Paritosh To Leave Shah House?

However, in an exclusive conversation with india.com, Sharad Kelkar has denied reports of being approached by the makers and said that all such reports are false. “No, there is nothing of that sort. No no no,” the actor said. Not just this, but when asked if he will consider working on the show if approached, Sharad said, “I don’t think I have dates for daily soaps.” Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Makers To FINALLY Introduce Anupamaa's Love Interest, List of Actors Approached So Far

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar)



Apart from Sharad Kelkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Salil Ankola, and Vishal Singh have also been reportedly approached to play the male lead opposite Anupamaa. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa Dances to ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’ in Monochrome Video -Watch

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Anupamaa has finally started her dance school whereas both, Vanraj and Kavya are jobless. Kavya feels insulted and blames Anupamaa for the same.

Sharad Kelkar, on the other hand, recently featured in The Family Man 2 where played the role of Arvind who shares a romantic bond with Suchi (played by Priyamani) who is otherwise married to Srikant (played by Manoj Bajpayee). Sharad Kelkar has worked in several television shows including Saat Phere.