Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Rakhi Dave reveals how Anupama managed to arrange Rs 40 lakh overnight.

Recently, we saw how Anupama sought help from Rakhi Dave to pay back the loan of Rs 20 Lakh and another Rs 20 Lakh to pay to save her dance academy and Vanraj's cafe. In the upcoming episode, Anupama informs Shah family that the issue regarding Rs 40 Lakh has been solved, but refuses to share the details of the same. As the Shahs celebrate Raksha Bandhan but Rakhi Dave's cheerful entry stuns everyone. Rakhi Dave repeatedly addresses the house as 'Mera Ghar', which makes Anupama worry if she will disclose the details of her deal. In the episode, Rakhi is also seen planning to make some changes to the interiors of the house.

Moreover, Rakhi Dave and Vanraj get into a heated argument. Rakhi insults Vanraj and calls him 'fatichar'. She even taunts Vanraj for his poverty and asks him to work hard. Vanraj gives it back to Rakhi and asks her not to interfere in his life. As the argument gets bigger, Rakhi offers lemonade to Vanraj and suggests him to swallow his ego. This makes Vanraj furious who spills lemonade on Rakhi's phone, mistakenly.

Rakhi Dave loses her cool and lashes out at Vanraj. She informs Vanraj that her phone costs Rs 1.5 Lakh and taunts him by saying that he can’t even afford it. Paritosh also jumps in but defends Rakhi instead. As the situation worsened, Rakhi reveals that Anupama had kept her part of the house as a mortgage to her in favour of Rs 40 lakh. This leaves Vanraj and others shocked.

What will happen next? How will Baa and Bapuji react to Anupama’s decision? Will Rakhi Dave oust Anupama from the house?

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Rupali as Anupama, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya, Muskaan Bamne as Pakhi, Alpana Buch as Baa, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal, Arvind Vaidya as Bapuji, Paras Kalnawat as Samar, Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh, Anagha Bhosle as Nandini, and Tassnim Sheikh as Rakhi Dave.