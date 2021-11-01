Anupamaa Latest Episode Twist: In Anupamaa, the makers are now going to explore yet another progressive twist in the story. Anupama, who has left the Shah house following harassment and toxicity from Baa, Toshu, Vanraj, and Kavya, will be seen struggling to find accommodation being a single woman. In Monday’s episode, the viewers see that Anupama goes to see her mother and brother after she leaves the Shah house, but she is encouraged to start her independent life now. Her mother, brother, and son Samar tell her that even though they are with her, they want her to create her own life away from the responsibilities and involvement of other people in her life.Also Read - "Main Character Certificate Dete Dete Thak Gayi Hun'! Anupamaa's Sharp Responses to Vanraj And Baa Win Fans' Hearts

When Anupama goes on house-hunting, most people refuse to rent her any house or apartment citing that she is a single woman and they would have given her a room on rent had she been married or come with a family. The makers of the popular show once again highlight how it's tough to be a woman in a world driven by patriarchy and regressive social norms.

In another scene, when she sits alone in a park trying to make sense of the curveballs that life is throwing at her, a kid dressed up as Lord Krishna comes rushing to her, asking her to stop crying and not let anything hurt her this much. The kid then hugs Anupama and wishes her the best. Later, we see that a burqa-clad woman comes to pick him up and the makers establish that he's a Muslim kid dressed up as Hindu God Krishna. The fans can't stop praising the writers for trying to go beyond their usual saas-bahu twists and finding subtle ways to talk about things that matter including secularism. Check out these tweets:

Where are extremists? Tried due to Monday blues?#Anupamaa made muslim kid dress up like Krishna and baseless backlash bhi nahi kia abhi tak. So disappointed. — ️‍‍❤️‍ (@optimistclysure) November 1, 2021

This part was touching & I loved hw Anuj choose to stay away.#MaAn #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/vw7ppl6uBn — ✿ (@itzcooltobekind) November 1, 2021

“sab theek ho jayega anupama, main hoon na” this kid might be someone who is playing kanha but he is support to her, kanhaiya couldn’t come, so he sent hope #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/XCPtfJWfzC — . (@_ayushi_saran) November 1, 2021

Kanhaji scene was the best one, just love it ❤️❤️❤️

JAI SHREE KRISHNA #anupamaa — nischala patil (@Nischalatailor) November 1, 2021

They say God comes in various forms when you are at a brink of being broken and shattered.

This kid was that form of Kanha Ji who heard her prayer and pain, and came to her rescue to console and bless her❤

This is such a damn beautiful scene ❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/DdPBjb6dId — Anu and Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@deewaniladki01) November 1, 2021

While Anupama was facing enough challenges already by standing for her self-respect and dignity and fighting her own family members to grow in life as an individual, this time, she will face the society that judges women for making her own independent decisions. It will also be interesting to see how Anuj Kapadia, who is super-rich and powerful, doesn't help Anupama but continue to silently back her as she fights her own battles in life.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!