Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Anupama finally meets Anuj Kapadia at the college reunion party.

Recently, we saw how Devika visits the Shahs and asked Anupama to come for their college reunion. Even though Anupama was a little hesitant initially, Babuji and Baa asked her to go. In the upcoming episode, while Anupama is all set to leave for the reunion party, Kavya taunts her asking if she is going to meet someone special at the reunion. What follows is a massive argument between Devika and Kavya. This upsets Anupamaa and she decides not to go for the reunion party, but Vanraj convinces her to go.

Later, Devika is shocked to know what all happened with Anupamaa recently and asked her to come to her for any problems in the future. Anupamaa was also sure that nobody in college would remember her but was surprised to see all her classmates welcoming her and also talking about her dance.

Moreover, Anuj Kapadia finally takes a heroic entry and introduces himself to Anupamaa. However, Anupama fails to recognise him as her collegemate but calls him the business tycoon.

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Anuj asks Anupamaa to dance with her and while the two are shaking a leg, Vanraj-Kavya enters the same cafe as well. Kavya was quick to recognise that Anupama is dancing with business tycoon Anuj Kapadia and is left shocked. Vanraj too feels jealous.

What will happen next? How will Vanraj and Kavya react to this?

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.