Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Rupali Ganguly starrer show is set to take an interesting turn in the upcoming episode. While Anupama is preparing for the cooking competition, a sudden change in Vanraj's behaviour shocks everyone. When Anupama faces the wrath of society and Baa, Vanraj comes in to defend her. Even Kavya is shocked to see the sudden change in Vanraj and wonders if he is 'boiling from inside'. Here are some of the updates from Anupama's upcoming episode:

Anupama Faces Social Wrath

In the upcoming episode, some of the neighbourhood ladies visit Shah's house to complain about Anupama. The ladies alleged that even their daughters-in-law have decided to participate in the cooking competition, which is resulting in chaos in their houses. They went on to say that Anupama is instigating their bahus. They also asked Anupama to make their daughters-in-law lose the competition. The ladies then threaten Baa to stop all this or else the Shah family will face a social boycott.

Vanraj Defends Anupama, Shocks Baa

Later, when Baa lashes out at Anupama, Vanraj comes to defend her. He supported Anupama and said that she is right in whatever she is doing. This leaves Baa shocked who then questioned Vanraj about a sudden change in his behaviour. However, Vanraj mentioned that peace in the family is his only priority.

Anupama Shares Her Story With Cooking Competition Contestants

At the cooking competition, Anupama decided to share her story with the contestants. She shared that like many married brides, even she came to her new home with lots of dreams and gave everything for her family, but while one has dedicated themselves to their family, they must not forget themselves. Anupama asked them to do something for themselves too once in a while. Meanwhile, a large number of women visited to participate in the cooking competition, which leaves Anupama emotional.

Nandini Leaves Samar Forever?

Moreover, Samar is shocked to find a note which reads that Nandini is leaving forever. He then shows Nandini's letter to Anupama. Anuj asked her not to worry and that he will bring Nandini home. Anupamaa decides to tell this to Vanraj, but he refuses to help as Samar did not come to him first.

Follow this space to know what will happen next in the show.