Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the viewers will witness a new drama as now Kavya, Vanraj and Anupamaa stay under the same roof. The new entry of the maid Geeta is only fueling up the drama inside the Shah residence. After maid Geeta talks rudely to Baa, Anupamaa decides to oust her out of the house. Giving Geeta her peace of mind, Anupamaa tells Kavya that Geeta cannot live in the house as she is creating problems for everyone. Kavya, of course, reacts and says ‘How dare you Anupamaa?’ and asks Vanraj to intervene. Vanraj supports Anupamaa and tells Kavya that even he doesn’t want Geeta to work for them anymore. It will be interesting to watch how will Kavya react to Vanraj extending support to Anupamaa on her decision. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Spoiler Alert: Kavya Creates Ruckus Over Vanraj's 'Small Time Job', Blames Anupamaa For Eyeing Her Husband

Meanwhile, maid Geeta fuelled Kavya by saying that she needs to woo Vanraj to control him against the family to win the game. Kavya then apologises to Vanraj on ‘overreacting’ over his ‘small time job’ at a cafe and tries to woo him but he rather asks her if she is insecure from Anupamaa. She then wonders if Anupamaa is doing the same with her, what she did to her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Cold War Between Rupali Ganguly And Sudhanshu Pandey? Deets Inside

Earlier, when Vanraj informs Kavya about the job offer at a friend’s cafe, she orders him to not take up the job as it is very embarrassing for her. She asks him to use his brains instead of taking opinion of ‘illiterate’ Anupamaa. However, Vanraj accepts the offer. On the other hand, Baa distracts the discussion of Samar and Nandini’s wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Desperate Vanraj Takes Up A Job In A Cafe, How Will Kavya React To This?

If reports are to be believed, Rajan Shahi and the team have plans to bring a new male lead to the show soon. The new lead will be the new love interest of Anupamaa, who might help her to set her own dance academy.