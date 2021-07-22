Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the Star Plus show, a massive argument takes place between Vanraj and Anupamaa after the latter scolds Pakhi for wasting food.Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

Recently, we saw how Pakhi's friends visited her house following which she ordered food from her father's cafe. However, Anupamaa was left shocked and angry when she returns from her Dance academy and saw most of the food wasted.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that angry Anupamaa lashes out at Pakhi, trying to explain to her the importance of food and money. However, Pakhi was quick to counterargue. Vanraj too jumps into the fight asking Anupamaa not to create the scene 'unneceaasrily'. Vanraj defends Pakhi and says that she is her daughter and therefore has all rights to order whatever she wants from the cafe. What follows, is a massive argument between Vanraj and Anupamaa. Kavya also takes this as an opportunity to instigate Pakhi against Anupamaa.

Moreover, Pakhi gets Rs 2100 from her piggy bank and gives it to Vanraj as a payment for the food she ordered. As Pakhi fails to understand, Samar too yells at her and called her a spoiled brat.

In the episode, we will also see Kavya and Vanraj blaming Anupamaa for the increase in tension in the house.

What will happen next? Will this increase the differences between Pakhi and Anupamaa?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and is ruling the TRP chart for weeks now.