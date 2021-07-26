Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode, we will see how a customer at Vanraj’s cafe asks Baa to remove bad staff pointing at Kavya.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa, Arvind Vaidya Aka Bapuji Groove To 'Shola Jo Bhadhke' And It's The Best Thing On Internet Today

Recently, we saw how Anupama decided not to interfere in Vanraj's personal and professional life. In the upcoming episode, we will see how Anupama remains adamant about her decision which upsets and irritates Vanraj. Kavya takes this as an opportunity to instigate Vanraj against Anupama and assures him that they will work together.

Meanwhile, the girl who ordered a keto burger visited the cafe again with her friends and demanded the same keto burger. Kavya prepares one but leaves her disappointed. The girl then questions Vanraj but Kavya interrupts offering a 20% discount. The girl rejects the offer and addresses Kavya as aunty. However, Baa handles the situation and prepares keto burgers for customers. Baa then reveals that she had learned the same from Anupama. Pointing at Kavya, the customer tells Baa to get rid of bad staff from the cafe.

Just when Vanraj thinks that his Cafe is now progressing, Rakhi Dave surprises everyone by visiting the cafe and tells them that she was the one who sent customers there. This leaves everyone shocked. In the upcoming episode, we will also see how Vanraj refuses to take any money from Rakhi, but Kavya immediately accepts it from her.

What will happen next? Is Rakhi planning another evil plot? Will Vanraj’s cafe be successful?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and is ruling the TRP chart for weeks now.