Mumbai: With Vanraj's cafe job, there seems no end to drama and entertainment in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. We have already seen how Kavya was never happy with Vanraj's cafe job and how she thinks that it is not 'reputable and up to her standards.'

Recently, we saw that Kavya insults Anupamaa during the Vat Savitri puja. However, Anupamaa saved her from falling during the ceremony. While Anupamaa's act was praised by everyone, Kavya chooses to not even consider it and rather thanks Vanraj – who, on the other hand, was quick to deny it and asks Kavya to not ignore someone's goodness just because she doesn't like them.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Vanraj had a good day at work but Kavya completely ignores him. She, in fact, makes fun of him and says that she doesn't support him working at a cafe. Kavya further adds that she feels it is demeaning for Vanraj to work in a cafe and even called him a loser. When Kinjal seeks help from Vanraj with some clients, Kavya makes fun of him saying Vanraj won't be able to help as he is busy selling coffee. However, to everyone's surprise, Samar takes a stand for Vanraj and tells Kavya that she should respect Vanraj for what he is doing because it's not easy to start a fresh at his age.

What will happen next? Will Vanraj give a befitting reply to Kavya? Will Kavya understand Vanraj?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.