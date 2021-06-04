Mumbai: After much chaos and drama, Vanraj and Kavya in the Star Plus show Anupamaa are finally married. This was the day Kavya was desperately waiting for. However, even after the marriage, Kavya has failed to make a place for herself in the family. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj And Kavya Are Finally Married But Shahs Won't Live With Them Now?

In the upcoming episode, we'll see that while Baa refuses to perform grah pravesh for Kavya, she does it all by herself. She also tries to convince the Shahs that whatever she said about sending them to the jail was because Vanraj left without informing her. However, Baa refuses to believe and the Shahs refuse to live with Vanraj and Kavya. We have already seen that Anupama is living separately from the Shahs following her divorce from Vanraj. The family too then leaves to stay with Anupama. Meanwhile, angry and irritated Vanraj tells Kavya that she needs to learn how to talk and behave with his family.

In the episode that follows, we will also see that Kavya decorates her room for a romantic evening with Vanraj but all in vain. Anupama faints outside her room and Vanraj hears Samar shouting "Mummy". He then pushes Kavya away and leaves to see Anupama. It is evident that even though Vanraj is now married to Kavya, he is missing Anupama. How will Kavya react to this now? Will she create another scene?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.