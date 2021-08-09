Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Pakhi had been the center of attraction of the show, thanks to her rude behaviour with the Shah family. She sidelined with Kavya for her annual day performance and left her mother Anupama saying that she doesn’t want her to watch her performance. However, the tables turn for Pakhi when she is not able to find Kavya just when their name was announced on stage for the performance.Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Pakhi Finally Realises Her Mistake, Reunites With Anupama

After Anupama's performance, she decided to leave for the home but was eager to watch Pakhi's performance. Unable to leave, she hides near the stage so that she could see her performance.

However, Pakhi left with no choice, seeks Anupama's help and asks her to perform with her on the stage. The mother-daughter duo will set the stage on fire with their mesmerising performance on 'Udi Teri Aankhon' starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan from the film 'Guzaarish'. As the Shah family reaches the annual day function at Pakhi's school, they are surprised to watch Anupama performing with Pakhi. However, Kavya comes back and gets embroiled seeing Anupama and Pakhi's stunning performance.

As per the reports, Pakhi and Anupama win the dance competition for their performance but Kavya too comes on the stage to grab the trophy, even when she bailed out on Pakhi at the last moment. How will Kavya react to the whole situation now?

Earlier, Star Plus released the promo of Anupamaa where she can be seen standing in her Dance Academy as she gets worried about the income tax of Rs 20 lakh that she and Vanraj are supposed to pay. She can be seen picking up her pair of ghungroo and walking out of the dance academy. Will she shut down her dance academy?

