Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly knows how to follow online trends and she is acing it like a pro. Taking to Instagram, she shared her video grooving to the latest trend 'Manike Mage Hithe'. The song is crooned by Chamath Sangeeth and Yohani Satheeshan. In the video, Rupali can be seen grooving to the song in stunning red heavily embroidered lehenga.

She captioned the video, "Der se hi sahi, but had to do this trend !!! Such a ear worm tune Shot by my rockstar @vijayganguly Loved grooving to this with my nephew @abhishake_pai and friend @miral_meeero. (sic)"

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Earlier, she shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot. She can be seen clad in a white t-shirt teamed up with subtle makeup hair styled in soft curls leaving the tresses to fall back. She looked absolutely fabulous in the latest photoshoot. She captioned it, "Do you see what I see A fantastic week ahead to do some fabulous work Happy Monday people. (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Speaking about Anupamaa, fans are loving the chemistry between Anuj Kapadia and Anupama. In the latest promo shared by the production house, Anuj visited Anupama at her home and offered her a business partnership where Anupama will be heading a fine dining restaurant at Anuj’s 5-star hotel. Anuj offers Anupama with the contract, however, Vanraj and Kavya are left jealous. They along with Baa and Paritosh even questioned her closeness with Anuj Kapadia. It will be interesting to watch if Anupama accept the offer or say a no due to the Shah family’s hypocrisy.