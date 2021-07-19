Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly treated fans on Monday with her drop-dead gorgeous picture in a stunning saree. Taking to Instagram, she shared her ethereal photo in sheer printed green saree teamed up with a golden blouse. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, kohl in eyes, and a dash of lip shade. She accessorised her saree look with a pair of beautiful earrings, bindi, couple of bangles, bindi and her hair style perfectly goes with her mesmerising look.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Rakhi Warns Kavya of Vanraj-Anupamaa's Growing Closeness, Kavya Ready With Another Evil Plan

She captioned the post, “Let your smile tell a story! And let me see if you can guess which story mine has to tell? (sic)” Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa Enact 'Mrs Sprightley' And Their Camaraderie Is Just So Perfect | Watch

See Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Rupali often shares her pictures flaunting her ethnic styling leaving fans lovestruck. She also shares BTS pictures from the sets of Anupamaa and all the fun she has while shooting for the show. Also Read - 7 Quotes From Naagin of Anupama That Enthralled Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly has been part of several successful shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, among others. She took a break from acting to embrace motherhood. After seven years, she made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa.

Earlier, she had said in an interview, “After I quit Parvarrish due to my pregnancy, I was busy with my home and my child (Rudransh). I enjoyed every moment of it. However, when Rajan Shahi approached me for this show, the actor in me got greedy. What further piqued my interest was the fact that the concept of the show was in the zone of my father’s (Anil Ganguly) films, like Kora Kagaz, Humkadam, and Tapasya. The women in these films were strong and empowered, just like Anupamaa. When I spoke to my husband (Ashwin Verma) about it, he told me that I hadn’t got my due as an artiste and said, ‘You should take it up and make us proud’. He took a break from his work so that I could get back to acting. In short, he gave me the wings to fly.”

“To be 40 plus and not have a 26-inch waist when you’re playing the lead can be challenging at times. I always wondered if it would work. You can’t predict the fate of a show. I still can’t believe it’s happening to me and hope the bubble doesn’t burst”, she added.

Talking about the show, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts for weeks now. The interesting Vanraj-Anupamaa divorce to Kavya-Vanraj wedding and now Anupama-Vanraj turning dance partners, makers have managed to keep viewers glued to the show. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.