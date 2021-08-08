Mumbai: Actor Rupali Ganguly might have achieved new levels of appreciation with her performance in the role of Anupama but she says she is more like Monisha, her character from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, in real life. The actor was talking about living a sustainable life in her latest interview when she said that her family calls her ‘garbage queen’ and she loves to live her life like Monisha.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly's Recent Makover In Pastel Blue Ethnic Wear Is Too Stunning To Miss

Rupali, who prefers wearing cotton over silk and believes in the three 'Rs.' of sustainability, spoke to ETimes and said, "They call me garbage queen at home because I'm extremely particular about reduce, reuse and recycle. I'm a real-life Monisha when it comes to this. I don't let any food go to waste at home. I'm that woman who would reuse all the plastic bottles that come home, wear the same clothes time and again, because why not?"

Rupali also credited her on-screen mother-in-law, Ratna Pathak Shah, for making her aware of the environment in a better way. She said that it was Ratna who told her about not using the entire tissue roll when she can remove her makeup with just two tissues. Rupali was quoted as saying, "In my life though, I take steps to use the same old methods. I don't wear silk, prefer cotton instead, make sure to carry my six bottles of water on a shoot, instead of getting disposable water."

The actor, who is one of the top divas on Indian television today, is highly sensitive towards the environment and wastage. She said she knows the value of ‘reduce, reuse, and recycle’. She hopes that her fans who love her so much as Anupama understands and learns a thing or two from how she leads her life and why!