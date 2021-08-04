Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly knows how to be in the buzz with her stunning pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share her look in a black-and-white checkered shirt teamed up with subtle makeup, kohl in eyes, a pair of tiny earrings, and kept her tresses natural and just clipped it from a side.Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch Aka Baa, Muskaan Bamne Aka Pakhi Groove To Ambarsariya In New Video | Watch

In the photo, she can be seen standing in front of her oven in the home kitchen as she checks her dish before it gets 'wrecked'. Well, her contagious smile will definitely steal your heart away. She captioned it, "'Check'ing it to avoid Wrecking it! #cannevergowrongwithchecks. (sic)"

Earlier, she shared her pictures from the sets of Anupamaa clad in her character Anupama.

Rupali Ganguly has been part of several successful shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, among others. She took a break from acting to embrace motherhood. After seven years, she made her comeback to TV with Anupamaa.

Earlier, she had said in an interview, “After I quit Parvarrish due to my pregnancy, I was busy with my home and my child (Rudransh). I enjoyed every moment of it. However, when Rajan Shahi approached me for this show, the actor in me got greedy. What further piqued my interest was the fact that the concept of the show was in the zone of my father’s (Anil Ganguly) films, like Kora Kagaz, Humkadam, and Tapasya. The women in these films were strong and empowered, just like Anupamaa. When I spoke to my husband (Ashwin Verma) about it, he told me that I hadn’t got my due as an artiste and said, ‘You should take it up and make us proud’. He took a break from his work so that I could get back to acting. In short, he gave me the wings to fly.”

“To be 40 plus and not have a 26-inch waist when you’re playing the lead can be challenging at times. I always wondered if it would work. You can’t predict the fate of a show. I still can’t believe it’s happening to me and hope the bubble doesn’t burst”, she added.