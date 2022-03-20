Anupamaa latest news: Actor Sudhanshu Pandey wasn’t really sure about working on TV before agreeing to take up Anupamaa, one of the top daily soaps today. The actor is now popular among his fans as ‘Vanraj Shah’ of Anupamaa, a middle-aged arrogant and misogynist man who can’t fathom a woman being more successful than him at any stage in life. In his latest interview with a daily, Sudhanshu talked about his role, the feedback that he has received from the audience and how he took time to understand the power of the medium.Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani Breaks Silence on Mukku's Absence From Show, Says 'Viewers Were Not Able to Digest...'

The actor mentioned that even before he started shooting for Anupamaa, he took good time to prepare himself for the demands of the television which include never-ending working hours. Sudhanshu said he then got to understand how the audience would hate him for playing the role of Vanraj and think of him as a man with the same traits as that of his character. Speaking to ETimes, he said he has been subjected to endless trolling and criticism for what Vanraj does in the show. Sudhanshu was quoted as saying, "I get reactions from people on social media for my character in the show. It was new to me because I wasn't part of the TV industry earlier, and I didn't know how the audience of TV gets attached to characters. They start believing that what I play on show is the real me. I had to bear the trolling and negative comments on social media because of my character."

The actor added that he is enjoying the show and has made peace with the trend among the audience. Sudhanshu said the audience somewhere forgets the difference between his reel-life and real-life and he's warming up to that. "I am enjoying this while it lasts. I feel that I am successful in making the audience believe that the character I play is real and not fictional. I am happy about that."

He also explained how he bagged the show after producer Rajan Shahi spoke to him about his first-ever daily soap. Sudhanshu said, “I had met producer Rajan Shahi at an award show. He is an old friend of mine. I told him I would be interested in working on a TV show if the role was really good. A couple of months later, he called me for Anupamaa, but before that he prepared me for around a month regarding the working style of television. The long working hours… I realised it’s not going to be luxurious like films. It will be tough.”

Apart from Sudhanshu, the show also features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Aneri Vajani, Muskaan Bamne, Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Sheikh, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ashish Mehrotra among others. The story of the show is about a middle-aged housewife who finds her individuality and breaks the gender stereotypes to move beyond patriarchal shackles that force her to not work or to not put herself above the needs of others. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!