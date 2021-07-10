Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the recent episode of Anupamaa, we saw how Vanraj is struggling to find a job again and how Anupamaa plans to help him. She offers him to open a cafe in her dance class.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Rumours of New Casting, Tweets 'Kahan Se Aate Hai Ye News'

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj likes Anupamaa’s idea of being his own boss and even convinces Kavya for the same. Even though she said that she will have nothing to do with the cafe, Vanraj is quite excited to start his cafe business. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: After Kinjal, Kavya Makes Baa Her New Target While Anupamaa-Vanraj Turn Business Partners

While Anupamaa and Vanraj are working together, it isn’t just Kavya who is irked with it. Even Samar isn’t happy and feels that Anupamaa must not help Vanraj. He feels that both Kavya and Vanraj have hurt her so much that she should concentrate on her work rather than trying to help them. Remember, while the Shahs were in the resort, Vanraj insulted and lashed out at Anupamaa for dancing and even broke her ghunghroo. Also Read - Anupamaa's Samar Shah Aka Paras Kalnawat Denies Reports of New Casting And Sudhanshu Pandey Leaving Show | Exclusive

Meanwhile, Kavya fears that this business partnership will also lead to the growing closeness between Anupamaa and Vanraj. She then plans to use Samar against Anupamaa so that she also cancels this business partnership. In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Vanraj struggles to keep the name of the cafe, Anupamaa is trying to convince Samar.

What will happen next? Will Kavya instigate Samar against Anupamaa? Will Vanraj’s cafe idea be successful?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Follow this space for more updates related to Anupamaa.