Anupamaa written update: Fans are gushing over Anupamaa as she asks Anuj Kapadia to play Dandiya with her. Anupama, who understands that Baa has insulted Anuj by asking him to leave the Dandiya event, goes running back to him and stops him from leaving. Next, she tells him that he cannot just go away like that after helping her and going beyond the call of his duty in protecting her family.Also Read - Anupamaa Latest News Today: Rohan Attacks Anupama With a Rod, Will Anuj Kapadia Save Her?

The Anupamaa fans, who often trend #MaAn as a token of love for both Anuj and Anupama, want her to really start expressing her heart out the way she just did by stopping Anuj from leaving. “Kya Aap Mere Saath Dandiya Khelege,” she tells Anuj and his whole world starts shining bright considering he is head over heels in love with Anupamaa. This happens after Anuj saves the Shah family from an attack on Anupama by Rohan at the Dandiya night. Later, he makes him understand the true meaning of love and warns him against harming Anupama’s family. He tells Rohan that he should apologise to Samar and Nandini and leave them alone or else he will disclose all the secrets of his family about corruption and money laundering to the police. A scared Rohan then does as told by Anuj and goes away. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Close Dance on ‘Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu’ Leaves #MaAn Fans In Awe - Watch

Meanwhile, Baa, who is not happy with Samar inviting Anuj to the Dandiya night, insults him and asks him to go away. This irks Devika who once again helps Anupmama to understand that she cannot see a person who has helped her so much getting insulted. Also Read - Anupamaa Dussehra Episode Twist: Anuj Kapadia Defines Toxic Masculinity For Samar, Buys Lehenga For Anupama

Now fans are wondering if Anupama will ever ask Anuj ‘Kya aap mujhse shaadi karege’ the way she asked him to play Dandiya with her. Do you think that day is going to come soon? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!